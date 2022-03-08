Bird Rides is looking to bring electric scooters to Savage, a city official confirmed.
City Administrator Brad Larson said city staff met recently with representatives of the California-based scooter-sharing company to discuss a request from the company to begin operations in Savage.
Larson said city staff has requested a more formal proposal from Bird before continuing the conversation.
The company's e-scooters are available in both Minneapolis and St. Paul and some other communities with tourism, such as Duluth. This spring, Bird will make its first expansion into the south metro with e-scooters in Hastings.
Larson said the scooters can provide a sustainable transportation method for short trips, but they can also be dangerous or become a nuisance in the community.
"We would likely need to amend some of our ordinances to make it work," he said.
Bird currently operates in 375 cities, according to the company's website.