Local organizations announced a partnership this month to offer $7 holiday meals to residents living in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District area.
District One91 Community Pantry, the Burnsville Senior Center, Perkins and other local partners will offer a pre-cooked meal including roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie for $7.
Meals orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 14 by calling 952-707-4120 or visiting www.communityed191.org. District families that qualify for free and reduced meals can call Community Education at 952-707-4150 to request a discount.
Meals will be available for pick-up at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, on Monday, Dec. 21 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., or on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 9-11 a.m.