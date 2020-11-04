Partial, unofficial elections results reported late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning show who's pulling ahead in the race for three seats on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District School Board.
Votes tallied so far show incumbent Eric Miller leading and on his way to a second term. Miller, a Savage resident, currently serves as the board's vice chair.
At least two of the three seats up for grabs on the board will go to newcomers; DeeDee Currier, a school board member since 2008, and Darcy Schatz, elected in 2016, did not seek re-election.
The four newcomers vying for seats are Burnsville residents Hodan Ahmed, Toni Connor, Suad (Sue) Said and Anna Werb.
As of early Wednesday morning, Werb and Conner had pulled ahead with roughly 25% and 22% of votes, respectively.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all absentee ballots received through Tuesday.
However, it's unclear how many absentee ballots are still missing from Dakota County's posted results.
"Dakota County’s unofficial vote results include polling place results and some absentee ballots," the county posted to Twitter on Tuesday night. "Not all absentee ballots are included in the count."
The school board is currently chaired by Abigail Alt.
Alt was appointed in 2013, elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Voters in 2018 also elected then-newcomers Jen Holweger, Scott Hume and Lesley Chester to the board.
Holweger resigned last month, and the board is currently seeking applicants from residents interested in being appointed to her position until a special election can be held to formally fill the vacancy.