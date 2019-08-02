BURNSVILLE — No hazard remains at the site where responders evacuated buildings due to a chemical leak Friday, the Burnsville Fire Department announced shortly before 3 p.m.
The department responded to the Carrington Cove Apartments around 9 a.m. and discovered pool chemicals were actively leaking and causing health concerns for residents and firefighters, the department said in a news release shortly before 2 p.m.
The department now reports the site has been cleaned up and residents are safe to re-enter the buildings at 720 and 760 Evergreen Drive.
The Dakota County Special Operations Haz Mat Team also responded to the scene.
Two people were transported to a local hospital in stable condition for minor injuries.
Evergreen Drive between Park Avenue South and Portland Avenue is open to traffic.