Burnsville Fire Muster, the city’s longest-running festival, returns Sept. 8-11 with a host of free events planned for all ages.
This year’s celebration will kick-off on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a medallion hunt in city parks. Clues will be posted to the Burnsville Fire Muster page on Facebook.
The main events run Sept. 8-11.
The long-running celebration dates back to the late 1970s, when Roger Jackson, a Burnsville resident and fire equipment collector, began displaying his equipment and organizing a small parade down Nicollet Avenue each summer, according to the festival’s website.
The event draws fire equipment from departments and collectors from throughout the Midwest.
The official city-wide celebration began in 1980, but this year’s event will mark the 40th anniversary after last year’s celebration was limited to drive-thru only displays due to the pandemic.
The Burnsville Fire Muster 2021 schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 8
The Burnsville Community Block Party at Nicollet Commons Park will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The park will include live music by Joe & the Mechanics, food and drinks.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Thursday, Sept. 9
A beer tasting and car show will be held at the Ames Center Plaza. The Classic car show along 126th Street runs from 5-8 p.m.
The Red Lion craft beer tasting runs from 6-8 p.m. All proceeds from a $10 admission fee will benefit 360 Communities, a local non-profit organization.
Craft beers will be available from Surly, Fulton, Deschutes, Schell’s Lucid, Third Street, Indeed, Big Woods and Mikes.
Friday, Sept. 10
The main festival kicks off Friday at Civic Center Park. Beer, food, vendors and a carnival by Midwest Rides will run from 5-11 p.m.
The Minnesota Fire Engine Club’s fire truck water displays will run 6-9:30 p.m.
Friday’s live music will be played by the Hype from 7:30-11 p.m. and concert-goers will have access to beer and wine at the Big Top Beer Tent.
Over at the city hall parking lot, there’ll be opportunities to learn about public safety with guests such as Northstar Search and Rescue and the Dakota County Ski Patrol.
The day’s fireworks are scheduled to shoot off at 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The last day of the celebration begins early with the Heart of the City Races from 6:45-10 a.m. The route includes a 15k, 10k and 5k option.
Race participants are invited to use the race to celebrate and honor lost friends and family, according to the Heart of the City Race website. Race proceeds benefit Kids Feeding Kids. More details are available online at hotcrace.org.
The Burnsville Fire Muster’s community and fire truck parade will begin at 11 a.m. and run approximately 90 minutes.
The carnival will be up and running again at Civic Center Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with various events, including baby crawl races, happening throughout the afternoon.
The fire truck water displays will run from noon until 9 p.m.
An Eagles tribute band, Takin it to the Limit, will play from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
This year’s festival will wrap up with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. and live music from the Brass Armadillos until 11 p.m.
For a full list of events and details, visit www.burnsvillefiremuster.org.