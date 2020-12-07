Burnsville High School graduate Thanh Nguyen's pursuit of a career in art and design led her to India this year, where she contributed to an award-winning student publication.
Twenty Bethel University journalism and design students made the trip in January to contribute to "Textura" magazine.
The publication, which tells stories of everyday life and culture in India, has won several awards from both the Universities and Colleges Design Association and Associated Collegiate Press Individual Awards since its publication in March.
"I never thought in a million years that I'd go to India, but it was just really great because we went with such a close group of designers and journalism students and we all just really connected with each other," Nguyen, a Bethel senior studying art and graphic design, said in an interview.
The students spent most of their time gathering stories in the city of Haryana.
"I was born in Vietnam so most of the setting was pretty familiar to me," Nguyen, who immigrated in 2006, said.
While in Haryana, the Bethel students partnered with a local journalism professor and local students from the area. Together, they pitched stories and spent time in the community finding the best ways to tell them.
"We were there for more than just a story," Nguyen said, adding time spent forming connections and appreciating their sources provided a meaningful foundation for their work.
Nguyen's passion for art and design can be traced back to her childhood, where she attended the former Sioux Trail Elementary and Metcalf Middle School.
She recalls designing an "I Love Lucy" business card for a class project in middle school. She noticed how using the computer as a means of communication came naturally to her.
"I can't really see myself in any other field," she said.
Nguyen's advice to high school students preparing for college: "Definitely go study abroad because it really helps you open yourself up to another culture."