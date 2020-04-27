Burnsville city staff members planned to close playgrounds in mid-April, but they reversed the decision the same week after the majority of the Burnsville City Council opposed the closures.
The Council directed staff to offer more creative solutions to making the playgrounds safer rather than closing them entirely. The topic is slated for further discussion at the May 12 meeting.
The topic sparked a broader conversation about how city policy-making should balance health and safety concerns with personal freedoms and equity. City officials agreed significant changes are needed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but disagreed on what the changes should be.
Councilmember Cara Schultz raised the topic of playgrounds during the April 14 council meeting, which was held via teleconference. The playgrounds had been marked closed the previous day.
The decision to close playgrounds disproportionately hurts families living in apartments, she said, adding lower-income families already face more hardships overall during the pandemic.
"Shutting down a playground just hits them again, and it hits them really hard," she said.
Councilmember Dan Kealy said closing outdoor spaces takes away the one place residents have been encouraged to go. The city should instead allow families some degree of personal accountability, he said.
Playgrounds represent a smaller risk compared to other things, he argued, likening grocery stores to a "Petri dish" with thousands of daily shoppers who often don't take precautionary steps to protect against the virus.
“There are people shopping in the store as if they are in an alternative universe, as if there’s nothing abnormal going on," he said. "The inconsistency is frustrating the devil out of me."
Councilmember Vince Workman also said playgrounds and other outdoor amenities should open to help maintain sanity and well-being. After all, social distancing isn't always attainable at some of the city's parks, he said, blurring the line of what stays and what goes.
On the other hand, Linda Kraemer, a Burnsville resident and nurse, called in to urge the council to keep the playgrounds closed in alignment with recent recommendations from the National Recreation and Park Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She said concern for families without their own yards should be focused instead on how those residents could be disproportionately exposed to the virus at playgrounds.
Councilmember Dan Gustafson said he was fully in favor closing the playgrounds.
“It’s a war that we are fighting, and we have to sacrifice at times right now, that’s just the way it is,” he told the council.
Closures limit the possibility of a child bringing the virus back to an apartment building and sparking an outbreak, he said.
“If you have to close a playground to keep the kids safe, then that’s what you have to do,” he said. “We’re a society that’s used to having everything we want when we want it, and we’re in a situation in life right now where that’s just not the way it is anymore."
Schultz said she agrees sacrifices need to be made, but telling kids to "take one for the team" isn't something she's prepared to do during a situation that is already "horrifically stressful" for them.
Gustafson accused the other councilmembers of undermining the authority of the city manager, which Kealy called "absolute B.S." The two members later apologized for the exchange when the council convened the following week.
During the April 21 work session, councilmembers each shared a list of values they'd like to see reflected in the city's response to the pandemic.
Schultz, Kealy and Workman expressed a need to find balance between safety and quality of life.
"People are not handling this well; it's very scary," Workman said, referencing an increased risk of mental health crisis.
Kealy said stay-home orders put residents under a pressure cooker. He said the measures being taken right now are the right thing to do, but "the longer it goes, the more that balance starts to become out of balance with protecting our livelihoods."
Schultz said a holistic approach is needed to make decisions so safety, livelihood and liberty can all be weighed.
Gunderson said health and safety are paramount, and a vaccine might be needed for normal events and activities to be fully restored.