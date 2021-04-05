Two young adults died and two teenagers were injured in a crash in Burnsville on Easter Sunday, authorities confirmed this weekend.
Officers responded to the crash at County Road 42 and Newton Avenue around 10:30 a.m., according to the Burnsville Police Department.
A 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman died in the crash, police confirmed. A 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries.
"Our thoughts are with all the families affected by this horrible tragedy," Burnsville Police posted in a Twitter message Sunday.
Minnesota State Patrol investigators remained on-scene for several hours following the crash.