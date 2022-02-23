The Minnesota Supreme Court will be asked to review the City of Burnsville’s handling of commercial development fees intended to support the creation and enhancement of city parks.
Following discussion in a closed-session on Tuesday, the Burnsville City Council voted unanimously to seek further legal review after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against the city earlier this month.
The case relates to a Minnesota law allowing cities to require a portion of land be dedicated to public parkland when a new subdivision is created for development.
Alternatively, cities may charge a developer a parkland dedication fee in lieu of land dedication, according to state law. The revenue generated from the parkland dedication fees must be kept in a special fund and spent exclusively on parks through land acquisition or development.
The appeals court found Burnsville illegally imposed a parkland dedication fee on a commercial developer without reasonably determining the city needed to acquire, develop or improve parkland as a result of the development.
While the lawsuit brought against the city in 2019 pertains to one development, the city’s use of a formula to calculate parkland dedication fees for all commercial and industrial developments presents a broader issue.
Carissa Larsen, the city’s communications and community engagement director, said the ruling, if it stands, would create “significant procedural barriers” to charging parkland dedication fees on commercial developments and redevelopments.
“Burnsville, like the majority of cities in Minnesota, relies on these fees to construct parks and trails to accommodate the growth in use of those facilities caused by development, and the inability to collect those fees from new development shifts the financial burden to the general taxpayers of the community,” Larsen wrote in an email to Southwest News Media.
In an interview earlier this month, Minneapolis-based attorney Stephen Cooper — who brought the lawsuit against the city — said Burnsville used parkland dedication fees as a “fundraising campaign” to cover city expenses rather than as a mechanism for collecting reimbursement for park costs incurred through growth and development.
Cooper’s client, Almir Puce, owns the roughly two-acre commercial property at 2208 Old County Road 34 place.
When Puce sought to open an automobile shop and bakery, the city ordered him to pay a $37,804 parkland dedication fee before later knocking the fee down to $11,700. A ruling in Dakota County District Court upheld the fee until the recent appeals court’s reversal.
The appeals court ruling voided the charge the city sought to impose, calling the fee “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious.”
On Wednesday, Cooper said it’s unfortunate the city will pursue legal review, although he believes the Supreme Court will affirm the appeals court decision if the case is heard.
“For them to persist in their efforts to act in a manner that is ignoring the law is disturbing because it makes you wonder how much they think they are supposed to follow the law,” he said.
“It’s such a straightforward, direct interpretation of what the law says — it was not a tricky decision,” he added.