Coronavirus testing // MDH 17

All Minnesotans may also take a free COVID-19 saliva test at-home.

 Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health

A new COVID-19 community testing site opened in Burnsville this week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced. 

The former Pier 1 store, located at 1501 County Road 42 West, now offers free saliva testing five days a week. 

Hours of operation: 

  • Monday, Tuesday & Friday: 12-7 p.m. 
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10-4 p.m. 

The tests are offered in partnership between the state and Vault Medical Services. 

All Minnesotans may also take a free COVID-19 saliva test at-home. To order a test kit, visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/ 

Tags

Events

Recommended for you