A new COVID-19 community testing site opened in Burnsville this week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced.
The former Pier 1 store, located at 1501 County Road 42 West, now offers free saliva testing five days a week.
Hours of operation:
- Monday, Tuesday & Friday: 12-7 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 10-4 p.m.
The tests are offered in partnership between the state and Vault Medical Services.
All Minnesotans may also take a free COVID-19 saliva test at-home. To order a test kit, visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/