The City of Burnsville illegally collected commercial development fees intended to support the creation and enhancement of parks, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled this month.
Minneapolis-based attorney Stephen Cooper, who brought a lawsuit against the city in 2019, said the city used an ordinance allowing for the fees as a "fundraising campaign" to cover city expenses rather than as a mechanism for collecting reimbursement for park costs incurred through growth and development.
“Cities are looking for ways to raise funds without having to follow the Constitution and the rules as to how they can do that,” Cooper said in an interview with Southwest News Media.
Carissa Larson, a spokesperson for the City of Burnsville, said city officials have not decided on next steps since the court's ruling.
"Of course we are disappointed, and we are evaluating our pathway forward," Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said in an email to the newspaper.
Members of the city council did not respond to request for comment.
Parkland dedication fees
The ruling, issued by a three-judge panel of the state appeals court, found Burnsville charged an "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious" parkland dedication fee against a developer seeking a small commercial subdivision.
When a new subdivision is created for development, Minnesota law allows cities to require a portion of the land be dedicated to public parkland.
Alternatively, cities may charge a developer a parkland dedication fee in lieu of land dedication, according to state law. The revenue generated from the parkland dedication fees must be kept in a special fund and spent exclusively on parks through land acquisition or development.
The appeals court ruling found the City of Burnsville failed to evaluate whether or not the commercial development would increase demand for the city's parks.
Instead, the City of Burnsville's ordinance uses a formula to erroneously charge a parkland dedication fee on all commercial and industrial subdivisions.
The appeals court found Burnsville illegally imposed a parkland dedication fee on a commercial developer without reasonably determining the city needed to acquire, develop or improve parkland as a result of the development.
The case heard by the appeals court relates to a roughly two-acre commercial property at 2208 Old County Road 34 Place, where landowner Almir Puce sought to open an automobile shop and bakery.
The city ordered Puce to pay a $37,804 parkland dedication fee before later knocking the fee down to $11,700. A ruling in Dakota County District Court upheld the fee until the recent appeals court's reversal.
Ripple effect
Cooper said there are times when cities legitimately charge parkland dedication fees for commercial developments that clearly increase demand for parks, such as a snowmobiling business.
Yet, he believes there are other Minnesota cities with Burnsville-like ordinances that broadly misapply parkland dedication fees through formulas rather than considering development-specific factors.
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson declined to comment on the legality of the Savage's ordinance after being offered time to review the Court of Appeals ruling.
Don Reeder, the public affairs coordinator with the League of Minnesota Cities, also declined to comment, citing the city-specific nature of the ruling and possibility of further legal review.
Looking ahead, Cooper said he hopes the precedent established through the ruling will send a message to other Minnesota cities with similar practices.
"Virtually, all of these suburbs will have to sit down and comply with the law," Copper said, forecasting other cases related to parkland dedication fees will end up in Minnesota courts.
"This isn't tricky language," he added. "This is a decision people made and others mimicked."