The Savage Chamber of Commerce announced this month that Anne Masis will return as the organization’s president.
Masis served in the role from 2013 to 2019 before most recently working for Guild Services — a mental health care nonprofit. Masis will formally return to her role at the chamber on May 26.
“My heart brought me back to the chamber,” Masis said. “It’s just so fun to work with a group of people who are so talented and so passionate about what they do.”
David Fong Jr., owner of D. Fong’s Chinese Cuisine, is chairman of the organization’s board of the directors.
“We couldn’t be luckier to have Anne back,” he said.
Other former chamber leaders have also rejoined the leadership team to help the organization gain strength in the wake of the pandemic.
Lori Anderson, who held the president post from 2005 until 2013, recently joined the board.
Additionally, former Savage City Administrator Barry Stock is back to lend a hand, and Brenda Visnovec, the city’s liquor operations manager, is a new recruit to the board.
“There’s a lot of businesses that’ve had a really rough year, so we’re trying to ask our business community, ‘what can we do for you’?” Masis said.
‘The Chamber is back’
The chamber mostly fell silent during the pandemic after furloughing its only full-time employee, former President Heather Proskey. Proskey began the role in early 2020 and left the job formally before year’s-end.
While trying to stay afloat financially, chamber representatives requested their rent be waived for their office at Savage City Hall; the Savage City Council has agreed to waive rent through the remainder of the year.
Fong said the chamber is excited to reconnect with the community this summer — the return of in-person events is also an opportunity to thank all who supported the organization through a difficult year.
“We want to make sure that we can repay that kindness with some good activities for our membership,” he said.
Familiar events will be on this year’s calendar, but new events are also under development.
The Savage Chamber Golf Classic, for example, will return on July 26 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
“The big headline is, ‘the Chamber is back’,” Fong said.