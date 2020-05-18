After closing its doors two months ago, Bonfire Restaurants won't reopen, joining a growing list of restaurants unable to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonfire's owners on May 15 announced the decision, which includes restaurants in Savage, Eagan, Blaine and Woodbury.
"As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, we have tried our best to navigate this uncharted territory," the restaurant company shared in a Facebook post.
"We have explored multiple paths to emerge triumphant at the end of this pandemic, but there’s just no way for us to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home."
Another longtime south metro restaurant also announced its permanent closure. VIVO Kitchen in Apple Valley will shut its doors for good on May 24.
Other local restaurant owners hope to forge a path ahead with changes that keep customers and employees safe. Savage's Tin Shed Tavern plans to use plexiglass barriers and single-use menus, for example, after it reopens. The restaurant hasn't yet announced a reopening date.
According to a reopening plan shared on the restaurant's Facebook page, Tin Shed employees will be subject to temperature checks to screen for fevers, and various other measures will be put in place to keep customers safe.
Customers will be offered hand sanitizer upon arrival, and they'll enter and exit through different sides of the restaurant to avoid people passing each other in the entryway.
Door handles, arcade games and candy machines will be sanitized hourly, and a sanitizer bucket will be available in the arcade room. Disposable plates, cups and silverware will be available upon request, the restaurant stated.