A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Savage this week featuring a drive-thru pickup lane dubbed a Chipotlane.
The restaurant opened Tuesday in the former Tim Horton's space at 140008 Highway 13 and is offering pick-up and delivery only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, the company announced.
Additionally, free delivery is available on orders greater than $10 through April 12 via the Chipotle smartphone app. The app offers a delivery tracker and an option to request no-contact delivery.
The Savage location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.