Hy-Vee in Savage at 6150 Egan Drive.

 Photo by Christine Schuster

Hy-Vee Market Grille full-service restaurants will become counter-service Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer, the corporation announced this week.

The change will affect Hy-Vee stores in Savage, Shakopee, Eagan, Lakeville and other locations in the Twin Cities metro and other states.

A modified Market Grille menu serving breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials will be available for order at the kiosk. The dining area will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Wahlburgers, a casual dining burger restaurant, opened their first Minnesota location in 2018 at the Mall of America.

