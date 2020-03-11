Hy-Vee Market Grille full-service restaurants will become counter-service Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer, the corporation announced this week.
The change will affect Hy-Vee stores in Savage, Shakopee, Eagan, Lakeville and other locations in the Twin Cities metro and other states.
A modified Market Grille menu serving breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials will be available for order at the kiosk. The dining area will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Wahlburgers, a casual dining burger restaurant, opened their first Minnesota location in 2018 at the Mall of America.