The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is asking for public feedback on whether to end one of its routes through Savage, the group announced this week.
The transit authority plans to hold a public meeting on Route 421’s future on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Burnsville Transit Station lobby at 100 E. Highway 13.
Customers can also take an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/Rte421 until March 18.
Route 421 connects the transit station and Highway 13 to Egan Drive in Savage. It’s a flexible route, meaning drivers will pick up passengers within a certain distance of the route if they can’t reach the fixed stops.
The route could be eliminated because it sees low ridership, an average of 18 daily rides, according to the authority. It also overlaps with MVTA Connect on-demand rides around Savage and part of Burnsville.
Several other transit routes go through Savage, primarily east to west along Highway 13 or Egan.