UPS driver Jeff Ellefson of Savage was honored last month for 25 years of driving without a collision or other accident, the company recently announced.
He and 24 other Minnesota drivers in February joined UPS' Circle of Honor group, which recognizes drivers who hit the quarter-century mark without incident, according to a news release. More than 150 Minnesotan drivers have received the honor.
“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” Stephanie Dexter, president of the UPS Northern Plains District, said in a statement.
“Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”