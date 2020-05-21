BURNSVILLE — Burnsville Center reopened May 18, but each store will roll out its own plan separately for resuming operations.
Around a dozens stores and restaurants were partly open Monday. Pearle Vision was the only tenant offering in-store service by midweek.
Retailers could reopen for curbside and other limited service earlier this month under an updated executive order from Gov. Tim Walz. A list of open stores at the mall can be found at burnsvillecenter.com.
Each store and restaurant will be required to follow state guidelines, and the mall will be subject to more frequent cleanings, according to its website.
Other COVID-19 safety measures in place include:
- Prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
- Cancelling or postponing all mall events until further notice.
- Limiting the amount of available food court seating.
- Closing the public gathering areas, such as the children's play area and seating spaces.
- Requiring mall management staff, vendors and contractors to wear masks while in common areas and public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Encouraging retailers to provide their employees with masks and for employees to wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms will be required to return home and contact their health care providers.
The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.