Caribou Coffee is coming to downtown Savage.
Plans to construct Caribou Coffee’s drive-thru format coffee shop, known as a “Caribou Cabin,” received approval this week from the Savage City Council.
The shop is set to be built on the former Motor Mart site at the northwest corner of Princeton Avenue and 123rd Street.
Bryan Tucker, the city’s planning manager, said the redevelopment of the site will bring new green-space to the property.
The Caribou Cabin is set to feature a walk-up ordering window and an outdoor patio seating area.
Caribou Coffee opened its first Caribou Cabin model in Jordan in November 2019. A second location opened in Burnsville soon after and several more are planned for the Twin Cities area.