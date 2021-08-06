Construction is set to begin this fall on a state-of-the-art industrial complex near Interstate-35W in Burnsville.
The project, approved by the Burnsville City Council this month, marks a substantial redevelopment in the city's aging industrial quadrant near the Minnesota River.
Capstone Quadrangle, a Wisconsin-based commercial real estate developer, is the firm behind the plans to construct two multi-use warehouse buildings at Dupont Avenue and Ladybird Lane.
The twin complexes will span over 230,000-square feet.
"We're trying to bring new businesses to Burnsville and we're optimistic about the likelihood that that'll happen relatively fast," Michael Faber, principal with Capstone Quadrangle, told the Burnsville Planning Commission last month.
Faber, who founded the firm in 1995, said the Burnsville industrial complex is the most complicated project he's undertaken in his career.
For decades, the 16-acre property and surrounding land had been used for soil processing and the storage operations.
In 2013, permits were issued to the landowner, Astleford Family Limited Partnership, to conduct soil remediation work on various sites in the area, including the properties later purchased by Capstone Quadrangle.
Soil remediation in the surrounding areas is permitted to continue until 2027.
The Capstone Quadrangle project highlights the longstanding efforts of city officials to upgrade the region where I-35W enters Burnsville known as the 'gateway.'
City planning documents dating back nearly 20 years describe a hope to draw a range of redevelopments and recreational opportunities to the area.
One redevelopment focus of city officials, for example, is the quarry owned by Kraemer Mining & Materials and closed Freeway Landfill site; both properties are near the Capstone Quadrangle project but future plans for the sites remain unsettled.
In a letter of city officials, Faber said he believes the industrial complexes could "become a catalyst for further upgrades and redevelopment in the neighboring properties."
At a city council meeting this month, Faber said the Burnsville development will offer the most-sought features in the industry today, such as higher clearances.
"We're very excited," Faber said. "Compared to other sectors of the economy right now, like retail and office, industrial is strong."
In an email to Southwest News Media, Burnsville Planner Sarah Madden said the Minnesota River quadrant remains a major focus of the city's staff and elected officials.
"We are really excited to see what opportunities may result from the new construction and improvements in this zone," she wrote.