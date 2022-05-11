Crooked Pint Ale House opened its 14th location in Savage on Wednesday, May 11.
The newest addition is located at 14120 Highway 13, Savage (the former Bonfire Restaurant location) and also features Green Mill On the Go.
“We have a great space in Savage that has gone through a significant remodel,” stated Hightop Hospitality CEO Paul Dzubnar. “Having two strong local brands, with delicious signature menu items, great ambiance and great service will make our Savage location a popular and loved destination.”
The franchisee for the restaurant is Paul Winge, a Savage resident who also owns the original Crooked Pint in Minneapolis on Washington Avenue, which opened in 2011.
The menu features classic pub fare with nearly 60 choices for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and kid’s menu selections. The restaurant offers a generous selection of 32 beers, featuring local and regional craft favorites on tap.
More info at www.crookedpint.com or greenmill.com.