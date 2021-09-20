Crooked Pint Ale House plans to open a new location in Savage, according to city documents.
On Monday, the Savage City Council is scheduled to vote on an application to issue a liquor license to the business.
Crooked Pint is set to open in the former Bonfire Restaurant location.
Bonfire closed all its locations permanently in March 2020, citing the pandemic and other financial strains.
Crooked Pint Ale House currently operates more than a dozen locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arizona.