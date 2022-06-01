Three past Fast-Track Challenge winners have been selected as semifinalists for the MN Cup, a statewide business competition, according to the Scott County Center for Entrepreneurship.
The businesses include:
- Baby Know (Education and Training Category), a 2021 Scott County Fast-Track Challenge 2nd place winner. The company provides new parents with a holistic approach to their child’s development (www.babyknow.org).
- IntelligentRx (Life Science/Health IT), a 2020 Scott County Fast-Track Challenge runner-up. The company is a healthcare savings innovation company with a mission to increase access to affordable healthcare for everyone (https://intelligentrx.com).
- Steelhead Outdoors (General Category) the 2021 Scott County Fast-Track Challenge winner. The company designs and builds customizable and configurable American-made modular gun safes (www.steelheadoutdoors.com).
In August the division judges will score and select finalists. Three companies from each category will be selected. Finalists’ pitches will be held Aug 30-Sept. 1. The top 3 in each division receive coaching, and up to $25,000 in seed capital. Division winners present pitches to a Grand Prize Review Board on Sept. 16. The Grand Prize winner takes home $50,000.
More information at https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/mn-cup.
Meanwhile, the Scott County Center for Entrepreneurship is preparing for its 6th Annual Scott County Fast-Track Challenge.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at Savage City Hall. Entrepreneurs and first-stage businesses (0-5 years old) are encouraged to apply at www.ScottCountyFastTrack.com by Aug. 31. For more information contact Jo Foust, Scott County CFE, at jfoust@scottfss.org