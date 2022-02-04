Spontaneous combustion of freshly-laundered kitchen rags caused the fire that heavily damaged the Windmill Cafe last month, according to a report by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The investigation determined the probable cause of the fire to be self-heating and ignition of recently laundered, dried and folded kitchen rags containing oil residues.
A spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the investigation is closed after the fire was determined to be accidental.
The Savage Fire Department responded to the cafe shortly around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 after restaurant owner Adam Langfeld arrived to find the building filled with smoke.
Kari Whetsel, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, told investigators she'd laundered kitchen rags the day before at a laundromat in Shakopee.
Afterwards, she folded the still warm rags into plastic laundry hampers and left the hampers on the cafe's customer service counter.
While the subsequent fire significantly damaged the dining room, the restaurant's basement and exterior were not impacted, according to the Fire Marshal's report.
Whetsel and Langfeld, who took ownership of the cafe in early 2020, plan to re-open once repairs can be made.
In the meantime, funds are being raised through a GoFundMe page to support the cafe's employees during the closure.