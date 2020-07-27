The Savage Chamber of Commerce plans to distribute free masks to Savage businesses this week to help local establishments adjust to the statewide mask mandate.
Savage businesses can register to receive masks by filling out an online form available at www.savagechamber.com/mask-request-form.
The masks are being provided to business associations statewide by a one-time disposable mask shipment from the state.
The quantity of masks provided to each business will depend on demand, the Chamber's website states.
The masks are tentatively set to be distributed on Wednesday, July 29.
Questions regarding mask distribution can be sent to Chamber President Heather Proskey at heather@savagechamber.com.