Holiday Station Store — rendering

A Holiday Station Store is set to be constructed at 7800 126th Street in Savage.

 Courtesy of Architectural Consortium LLC

Vacant land on the northeast corner of Highway 13 and 126th Street in Savage is set to be transformed into a Holiday Station Store, according to plans approved by city officials this month.

On Tuesday, the Savage City Council approved plans to construct the 5,200 square-foot convenience store and accessory car wash at 7800 126th Street.

The heavily-wooded, 11-acre property contains a wetland in the northwestern corner and around 120 significant trees, according to planning documents. Over 70% of the property’s trees will be removed for construction, but the structures will be set-back from the wetland.

The plans approved this week also identified an outlot for a future development.

According to Bryan Tucker, the city’s planning manager, the outlot could support an additional 16,000-18,000 square-foot structure, but there is nothing currently proposed for this portion of the land.

