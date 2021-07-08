Vacant land on the northeast corner of Highway 13 and 126th Street in Savage is set to be transformed into a Holiday Station Store, according to plans approved by city officials this month.
On Tuesday, the Savage City Council approved plans to construct the 5,200 square-foot convenience store and accessory car wash at 7800 126th Street.
The heavily-wooded, 11-acre property contains a wetland in the northwestern corner and around 120 significant trees, according to planning documents. Over 70% of the property’s trees will be removed for construction, but the structures will be set-back from the wetland.
The plans approved this week also identified an outlot for a future development.
According to Bryan Tucker, the city’s planning manager, the outlot could support an additional 16,000-18,000 square-foot structure, but there is nothing currently proposed for this portion of the land.