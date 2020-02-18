Hy-Vee, which operates a number of stores in the southwest metro, announced possible changes to its staffing — including reductions — in a Tuesday email announcement.
The Midwest grocery chain, which has locations in Savage, Shakopee, Plymouth and across the greater Twin Cities metro, announced earlier this month it would eliminate 24-hour staffing at some of its stores. Not all stores were open 24 hours and hours vary by location.
The decision to no longer remain open 24 hours aligned with consumer shopping trends and "created an opportunity to reorganize both our overnight and daytime stocking procedures," a news release from the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery giant said.
"This will make a difference to our customers as the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping, helping to keep our aisles clear of clutter so customers can have a more pleasant shopping experience in our stores," the release said.
The shift in hours also means store directors will make staffing changes in the upcoming weeks, the email said. That could include promotions, reallocations or reductions, depending on the needs of the individual store.
Other changes include:
- 30 in-store dietitians will join the corporate team to support health and wellness prgorams across the company. Store directors will still be allowed to implement dietetic programs locally.
- Store director positions will be known as "district store directors" and will oversee several stores as well as mentor store managers. With this change, some store directors will become store managers.