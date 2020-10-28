The team behind a new microbrewery in Burnsville say they’ve set their sights on becoming one of the best in the biz, but first they’ll face a challenging winter ahead amid the pandemic.
Ineffable Brewing Company, located at the southwest corner of County Road 42 and Highway 5, celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17.
“We’re really excited to be here,” said Richard Stein, who co-owns the business alongside his wife, Barbara.
The opening day featured a menu of beer-infused dishes, but Stein said kitchen operations will pause this winter to help the business sustain operations during the colder months.
“For the grand opening we started with showcasing what we’d like to do,” he said, adding the menu currently includes an assortment of bar snacks and dishes from the nearby India Palace restaurant.
Lakeville resident and head brewer Steve Larsen brings six years of brewing experience to Ineffable.
Larsen and Stein’s paths crossed years ago at LTD Brewing Company in Hopkins, where Larsen worked as a brewer and Stein began picking up odd jobs after developing an interest and passion for brewing.
Larsen mentored Stein and showed him the ropes of brewing, they described, and Stein later also stepped into a brewing position at LTD.
“It had always been a dream of mine to open my own brewery and it had been a dream of Steve’s to be the head brewer,” Stein said.
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Stein stumbled upon a listing for a brewery space up for sale in Burnsville.
They decided to take the leap, and began transforming the former Nutmeg Brewing space into Ineffable Brewing this summer with Stein and crew tackling most of the renovation projects themselves.
On the tap list, Larsen’s current recommendation is their traditional style hefeweizen, which carries a malty finish and notes of banana and clove.
“It came out very well,” he said. “Much better than we expected, and a lot of people are really liking it.”
As a brewer, Larsen said he focuses on doing traditional beers well while also showcasing his passion and creativity.
“We’re also really excited to work with others and learn and grow,” Stein said. “We’re open to collaborations.”
Ineffable Brewing Company is open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Fridays, noon until 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
To make a reservation, visit ineffablebrewing.com.