BrightStar Care, a national home care franchise, opened in Savage this month to serve residents throughout Scott and Carver counties.
Lakeville husband and wife Scott and Lori Ranney opened the new location and said their mission is to help people live comfortably and safely in their home without the stress and financial burden of an assisted living facility.
BrightStar Care provides private-pay medical and non-medical services to residents, Scott Ranney said. Services include companion care, such as help running errands; personal care for bathing, getting dressed and so on; and skilled medical care.
“It’s really a privilege to be chosen by the families we serve,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to be a part of their lives.”
Ranney’s father spent the last six weeks of his life back home and away from the hospital before he died of cancer nine years ago.
“We really enjoyed those last days so much more,” Ranney said. “Home care allowed that to happen, and it’s such a blessing.”
After 20 years in corporate American, Ranney decided to leave his sales and marketing job and start a business to greater serve his community, he said.
“At some point it just became very unfulfilling and I thought there had to be something more,” he said.
Lori Ranney has worked nearly 20 years as a nurse practitioner in pediatric oncology. Her career in health care combined with her husband’s sales experience made home care the perfect fit for them, Scott Ranney said.
Lori Ranney now trains the seven registered nurses on staff with BrightStar Care as the company’s director of nursing.
“Quality is the most important thing in our business to us,” Scott Ranney said.
And the demand for home care services is expected to increase over the next decade as Minnesotans age.
The number of Minnesotan adults 65 and older is projected to double between 2010 and 2030, according to the State Demographic Center. Next year, that age demographic is expected to outnumber the school-aged population for the first time in history.
The center also predicts the number of Minnesotans turning 65 this decade will be greater than the past four decades combined.
“With demand comes a lot of options and we know some of those options can be a little scary sometimes,” Scott Ranney said. “We wanted to start a company where we know that, if individuals choose us, we are going to offer that highest level quality of care possible.”