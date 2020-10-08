A longtime Savage auto repair shop is up and running in a new location this month.
Rob’s Auto is now located on the southwest corner of the Highway 13 Frontage Road and Louisiana Avenue after moving from its former location near the northwest corner of Highway 13 and West 126th Street.
The Savage City Council approved the business’ conditional use permit for auto repair on Monday.
“We would like the opportunity to liven-up the corner and make it look respectable again,” the business wrote in an Aug. 11 letter to city officials.
Two towing businesses previously operated on the property in violation of city code.
“Obviously, it was quite a mess,” Rob’s Auto owner Rob Hazelton told the Savage Planning Commission during a meeting last month. “We’ve got a lot of work done, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
Plans to fix-up the property include adding green space by reconfiguring the parking lot and removing excess blacktop.
Hazelton also plans to repaint the building, remove unkept landscaping, repair the fence and gates and clear overgrown vegetation along the property line.
Rob’s Auto opened up shop in 1984, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Several properties along the Highway 13 Frontage Road have undergone ownership changes and aesthetic improvements in recent years.
Rob’s Auto’s new location is just east of the former Valley Oil gas station property, which the city took ownership of in 2016.
After cleaning-up the contaminated soil, the city turned the property over to a private developer who built a two-story office space.
The newly-built offices drew Maverick Drone Systems, previously located in the Eagle Creek business park, to the new space.
The remodeling and re-purposing of the former Continental Machines site over the last two years also marked a major shift for business operations in the area.
City officials say sparking quality redevelopments along the frontage road remains a priority.