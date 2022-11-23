While its numbers are bouncing back from a pandemic-induced drop, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority ridership remains almost half as much as before COVID-19 hit the area.
Before the pandemic, 213,590 rode the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus in September 2019. This September, ridership was at 48% of that mark at 103,243 people riding the bus. October did not fare better, with ridership at 46% of 2019 levels.
But officials say that MVTA isn’t the only ones facing a post-pandemic decline in ridership, and there are signs of improvement.
“MVTA isn’t alone in having ridership numbers that remain below pre-pandemic levels,” MVTA communications director Patrick Chilton said. “On balance, MVTA monthly ridership has been at or below 50% pre-pandemic ridership. We have seen continued growth in ridership since the early days of the pandemic; in fact, we were just under 2,000 riders from breaking our pre-pandemic State Fair ridership record.”
Chilton said it is expected that ridership will be back near normal levels in the near future.
“There are several factors, nearly all which stem from the drastic measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, that has made growth slow, but we expect that pace to pick up as we get further from the pandemic,” Chilton said. “It is also our expectation that previous riders will continue to come back to public transit, and many of those who don’t currently use MVTA will become riders as they learn more about the convenience and reliability of our service.”
Chilton explained that while ridership is an important metric to measure success, it’s not the only thing looked at.
“We need to have a real conversation about the point of a bus network and what our service means to the communities we serve,” Chilton said. “Even if a bus is only carrying a handful of people, that bus and the route it serves is a fundamental and affordable lifeline for them to live their lives. It is a critical link for them to get to work, a grocery store, their pharmacy and their education.”
Chilton said MVTA is also looking to implement news ways of marketing their routes, including digital ads and social media promotion, along with “traditional avenues” like postcards, newspaper advertisements and community meetings.
Moving forward
Chilton said there are a number of different methods MVTA is looking at in order to improve ridership.
“MVTA is continually looking at ways we can improve our service and the rider experience, with our Connect (on-demand) service being a prime example,” Chilton said. “Our planning team is in a non-stop cycle of examining existing routes and looking for new opportunities, which results in four service changes per year.”
One example is the announcement of its 2022 Winter Service Change. He said MVTA is looking forward to being able to connect Shakopee to the Golden Triangle area and Southdale Center, along with increasing weekend service between Burnsville Center and the Mall of America, and extending its Orange LINK to reach the Burnsville Walmart.
“Each quarterly service change is designed to both meet and drive demand,” Chilton said.
Chilton said long term planning to help MVTA with ridership and the services it offers is about to come to fruition.
“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been laying the groundwork for MVTA Transform. MVTA Transform is a collection of initiatives set to take place from 2023 to 2028 aimed at modernizing our facilities, electrifying and decarbonizing our fleet, overhauling our existing route system, and improving the rider experience from the decision to use our bus to drop off,” Chilton said. “We’ll be rolling out a new mobile app and website very soon as one of the first, and most tangible, ways the rider experience will improve. We’ll have much more detail on the app and website very soon.”
Bus schedules and more information can be found at mvta.com.