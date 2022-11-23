MVTA

MVTA ridership continues to be below pre-pandemic levels.

While its numbers are bouncing back from a pandemic-induced drop, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority ridership remains almost half as much as before COVID-19 hit the area.

Before the pandemic, 213,590 rode the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus in September 2019. This September, ridership was at 48% of that mark at 103,243 people riding the bus. October did not fare better, with ridership at 46% of 2019 levels.

