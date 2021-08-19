A new dental clinic will be constructed in Savage after receiving approval from the Savage City Council this week.
Dental Associates of Savage plans to operate at the new clinic once construction is complete in spring 2022.
The roughly two-acre, vacant property is located within the Savage Crossings development.
Savage Crossings, anchored by the Target store, was platted in 2002 with 11 commercial lots. The lot chosen for the dental clinic has remained vacant in the nearly two decades since.
The plans received an unanimous vote of approval from both the Savage Planning Commission and the Savage City Council this month.
According to city documents, the freestanding dental clinic will span around 5,300 square feet.
The development plans also call for new tree plantings along South Park Drive and the creation of a landscaped patio area with outdoor seating.