For years, Nathan Pease and his business partners have owned Acoustix Audio Video, a AV business on County Road 42 in Savage. But with rampant interest by people across the state and country in CBD products, Pease said they knew it would be a good opportunity to look into owning their own shop.

In September, the partners divided the walls of their storefront at 4126 Egan Drive. In addition to selling large screen projectors, they are now also selling products to help people relax in another way.

Tags

Events