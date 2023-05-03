For years, Nathan Pease and his business partners have owned Acoustix Audio Video, a AV business on County Road 42 in Savage. But with rampant interest by people across the state and country in CBD products, Pease said they knew it would be a good opportunity to look into owning their own shop.
In September, the partners divided the walls of their storefront at 4126 Egan Drive. In addition to selling large screen projectors, they are now also selling products to help people relax in another way.
“When you have a passion for it and you believe in products you stick with it,” Pease said of his latest project, Green Leaf Depot.
Variety of products
When Pease is doing on-site AV projects there, is something he notices quite often in people’s homes: CBD products. It’s one of the reasons why the store was built.
“It’s something we noticed a lot of people use and like the product and really have nothing bad to say about it, and that’s really why we started doing it,” Pease said.
Some of the products sold at Green Leaf Depot include CBD products for sleep, for pets and even intimacy products.
Unlike some stores Pease, said there is a manager at the store who advises customers on different products. He said while CBD products have become more mainstream over the past few years, there are still a lot of unknowns for shoppers.
While the store has a number of different products customers are looking for, Pease noted there are some products which can’t be sold legally right now.
Stop sellingWhen Green Leaf Depot first opened, Pease said the storefront sold products containing Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis products.
But the same month the business opened, the Savage City Council approved a one-year moratorium on the sale of all THC products within city limits — forcing the business to take its products down.
“It was very disappointing and it was kind of a shellshock,” Pease said, noting the business took a major financial hit from the decision.
He said while the business owners were disappointed by the council’s decision, they still are able to sell CBD products.
“We still have a business, it’s just a little delayed,” Pease said.
With state legislation passing the House and Senate for full legalization of cannabis, Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said discussions are on hold regarding a potential ordinance which would allow businesses to apply for a license to sell hemp-derived THC products.
To this day, Pease said there are still customers that get turned away since THC products aren’t allowed to be sold in the city.
When the time comes, Pease says the plan is to apply for a license.
“We’ve lost a lot of business and it cost us a lot of money,” Pease said.