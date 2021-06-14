An outpatient mental health clinic providing therapy, medication management and other wellness services is looking to construct a standalone clinic in Savage.
Serenity Behavioral Health & Wellness is proposing to build a single-story, approximately 9,000 square-foot clinic on a vacant property directly southeast of Cal’s Market.
The clinic will be nestled atop a hill, which city planners say would be too expensive and disruptive to flatten.
"The developer has done everything they can to save as many trees as possible,” City Planner Terri Dill told the Savage Planning Commission at a meeting earlier this month.
Cal's Market began operations in 1977. In 2010, the roughly 13-acre property was formally divided into three commercial lots.
A roughly 7-acre lot is used by Cal's Market, the second 3-acre lot became the Allina Clinic, and the new clinic is proposed for the roughly 1-acre commercial lot remaining to the south.
Several residents from the Chadwick Park townhome development in Savage asked commissioners to reject the plans, citing concerns about tree-loss and the proximity of the building to the nearby townhomes.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the plans to the Savage City Council. The council’s vote is scheduled for June 21.
Serenity Behavioral Health & Wellness currently operates out of a leased space at 6001 Egan Drive. The newly-constructed location is planned to open this fall, according to the clinic's website.