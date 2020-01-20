Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Charley Bailey, center, a row coach at Row House in Savage, rows with other employees and family members on Saturday, Jan. 11. The team rowed the equivalent of more than 40,000 meters, or more than half an hour at a strong pace, after studio members donated more than 500 pounds of food and $5,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties during a holiday donation drive.
Row House coaches and others pose for a photo after rowing the equivalent of more than 40,000 meters Saturday, Jan. 11. The team undertook the challenge after studio members donated more than 500 pounds of food and $5,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties during a holiday donation drive.
Charley Bailey, center, a row coach at Row House in Savage, rows with other employees and family members on Saturday, Jan. 11. The team rowed the equivalent of more than 40,000 meters, or more than half an hour at a strong pace, after studio members donated more than 500 pounds of food and $5,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties during a holiday donation drive.
Row House coaches and others pose for a photo after rowing the equivalent of more than 40,000 meters Saturday, Jan. 11. The team undertook the challenge after studio members donated more than 500 pounds of food and $5,000 for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties during a holiday donation drive.