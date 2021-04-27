Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers fast-food restaurant is looking to open a new Twin Cities location in Burnsville.
The company is proposing to demolish the former Pier 1 Imports store at the Aurora Village Shopping Center and construct a restaurant with a dual-lane drive-thru able to accommodate over 30 cars at once.
Melanie Bagley, property development manager for Raising Cane's, said they're focused on mitigating traffic issues after the demand at several Twin Cities locations spilled drive-thru traffic out onto surrounding roads.
The Raising Cane's on the northwest corner of County Road 42 and Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley is one of the locations facing traffic pile-ups during peak hours.
Burnsville's proposed location, also along County Road 42, might pull some demand away from Apple Valley, Bagley said.
Other measures, such as installing additional fryers in the kitchen, are being implemented across Raising Cane's locations to better cater to drive-thru customers.
"It's a conversation we are having daily," Bagley said.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted unanimously April 26 to recommend approval of the project. The plans are scheduled to go before the Burnsville City Council for a vote on May 4.
If approved, the new location is expected to open before year's end.