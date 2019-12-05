The Savage Chamber of Commerce could name its next president this month, a chamber official said.
Board of Directors Chairwoman Travis Martinson said this week the chamber has made an offer for the position and hopes the next president beginning in early January.
Anne Masis left the position in October after six years and announced she'll be working with Guild, Inc., the organization that will operate the mental health treatment facility opening downtown next year.
"It has been full of fantastic memories, events, and most importantly, incredible people that have made this a wonderful experience," Masis wrote in a email to chamber members.
Martinson said four candidates were interviewed last week by a search committee in a process led by a consultant.
The organization currently has 225 member businesses.