Savage's Yoga 4 You studio reached its 10th year in business last month, but it's no time to rest, co-owners Jenn Holm and Kelly Larson said last weekend: There's always new ideas to try.
The studio, which is located alongside Marshalls and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, holds dozens of classes in yoga each week for different skill and exertion levels. Some are for kids, some go airborne with cloth hammocks, some emphasize the workout or the meditative restoration in turn.
Every class's goal is to get participants to set aside their busy days to breathe, focus and move, the founders said.
"It's to manage stress, and it's also about community," Larson said. "We're meant to be connected; we're not meant to be alone."
Yoga 4 You hosted an open house Saturday to mark its anniversary with discounted classes and refreshments throughout the day. Clients filed in and out with hugs and chatter; many had been coming by for years.
"I love this studio," said Debi Whited of Burnsville, who's been a client for about five years. She values the exercise and the meditation; sessions end with several minutes of calm.
"I always leave refreshed," Whited said.
In one 85-degree room, instructor Therese Miller gave a sample of the warm yoga sculpt class, which the studio describes as an intense and challenging workout for body and mind. Miller urged participants to adjust for their body as needed.
"Nurture it and love it, don't torture it," she said. "But work it a little."
Western yoga is based on several ancient Indian physical and spiritual traditions and focuses on a series of stretches, poses and movements. More businesses in and around Savage have begun offering classes in recent years, including an acupuncture studio in Prior Lake and a goat farm in Credit River.
Most but not all of Saturday's visitors were women. Sam Tesfaye of Shakopee said he visits pretty much daily, mixing and matching among the wide variety of classes.
"This is like my second home," he said. "They know their business, man."
Larson and Holm said a fabulous community and each other's support have sustained them for a decade. It can still be stressful covering bills and scheduling classes, they said, but every time a rough day hits, customers call to thank them and say what a difference classes have made.
"Which is why we opened to begin with," Holm said.
So the pair keep branching out, often with students' and instructors' ideas. They've added children's classes, instructor training, a book club and retreats for adults, including a trip to Italy coming up next year, among other programs.
Classes are scheduled seven days a week; times, descriptions and other information are available at doyoga4you.com. Memberships are not required. Adult classes are $17 each or less with package and other discounts available, according to the website.