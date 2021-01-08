Wisconsin-based Shopko Optical has announced plans to open a center in Savage this spring.
The center, expected to open in April, will be occupying the former Carpet King space next to Leeann Chin, according to Savage Planning Manager Bryan Tucker.
“Expanding our services to Savage’s community is extremely important to us,” Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical's chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With this new center, we will be able to continue providing the patient-centric care our customers have come to know and love.”
The new center will create five to seven jobs, the corporation announced, and offer complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting and diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions.