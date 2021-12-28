The former Roasted Pear restaurant in Burnsville will be demolished to make way for new a Starbucks and Taco John’s, according to plans recently approved by city officials.
After nearly 20 years in business, the Roasted Pear’s ownership permanently shuttered the restaurant in 2020 due to the hardships of the pandemic.
The freestanding Starbucks and Taco John’s locations planned for the property at 14200 Nicollet Avenue will offer drive-thru service, but the Starbucks will not offer indoor seating, according to the plans.
Proposals submitted to the city by the developer detail consumer trends favoring drive-thru and mobile order pick-ups over traditional indoor service.
Drive-thru, mobile orders and curbside pick-up account for roughly 85% of all sales at the nearby Starbucks on County Road 42 in Burnsville, according to the developer.
Across the Twin Cities metro, fast food chains and coffee shops have rolled out changes aimed at adapting to changing consumer habits.
Caribou Coffee’s drive-thru locations, dubbed Caribou Cabins, and Chipotle’s drive-thru restaurants have become increasing commonly in the metro suburbs.
In the St. Paul, where drive-thrus are restricted by city ordinance, a new Starbucks features an exterior walk-up window for mobile orders.
Both the Starbucks and Taco John’s will offer patio seating, according to the plans by Oxford Hill Development Group III.
The redevelopment received unanimous support from both the Burnsville Planning Commission and the Burnsville City Council.