A young Shakopee couple will celebrate their new business, Stretchly Studio, with a grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 19, from noon to 3 p.m.
Alyssa and Matt DiIoia opened Stretchly Studio on June 1, at 7709 Egan Drive in the Savage Crossings Shopping Center, promoting three promise pillars: mobility, recovery, performance.
Open to the public, the grand opening will include stretch demonstrations, a bounce house for kids, refreshments and introduction of the seven-member staff of “flexperts.”
A fit, 34-year-old mother of 7-year-old twin boys, Alyssa DiIoia was suffering knee and back injuries after playing soccer in college when a chiropractor recommended stretch therapy.
“For me, stretching was the answer, when nothing else worked. I was hooked,” Alyssa DiIoia said. “Somehow, I knew this was what I was meant to do, so I left my corporate job and convinced Matt we should open our own studio.”
The Stretchly Studio includes seven benches in a bright, open COVID-aware venue. Staff are licensed through the National Academy of Sports Medicine with certification in neuromuscular stretching. Free 15-minute trials are offered to potential clients. Individual hour-long or half sessions are available, as well as memberships, on a monthly basis.
Customers set their own objective goals, Alyssa DiIoia said, based on individual needs. Lower back pain is a common issue, as well as muscles that are too tight or restricted. Clients usually leave with homework assignments to work on between sessions.
“Our oldest patrons are in their 80s and our gender distribution is about 50/50 men and women,” Alyssa DiIoia said.
Golfers are often “quick to notice the benefits of stretch therapy,” according to Alyssa DiIoia, who said her studio has provided demonstrations at area golf tournaments. She can’t help beaming when relating her experience stretching basketball pro, Charles Barkley, at this year’s 3M Tournament.
“His leg was the heaviest I’ve ever lifted,” she recalls, also noting that “he couldn’t have been nicer — a really great guy.”