The California-based supermarket chain Trader Joe's announced its tenth store in Minnesota will open Friday, March 18. The store at 2065 Cliff Road in Eagan will be the company's first location in the south metropolitan area. 

Beginning this month, Twin Cities residents south of the Minnesota River will be able to shop at a local Trader Joe's supermarket. 

The newly-built Trader Joe's at 2065 Cliff Road in Eagan will open at 8 a.m. Friday, March 18, the company announced. 

The Eagan store will mark the California-based supermarket chain's 10th store in Minnesota. Other stores are located in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Shoreview, Woodbury and Rochester. 

The roughly 10,000-square-foot grocery store will display artwork of some of the region's notable features, including the Cedar Avenue Bridge, Lebanon Hills Regional Park and the Minnesota Zoo, according to a press release. 

Under the company's Neighborhood Shares Program, 100% of unsold products that remain fresh will be donated on a daily basis to local food recovery organizations. 

Trader Joe's operating hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

