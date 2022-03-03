Beginning this month, Twin Cities residents south of the Minnesota River will be able to shop at a local Trader Joe's supermarket.
The newly-built Trader Joe's at 2065 Cliff Road in Eagan will open at 8 a.m. Friday, March 18, the company announced.
The Eagan store will mark the California-based supermarket chain's 10th store in Minnesota. Other stores are located in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Shoreview, Woodbury and Rochester.
The roughly 10,000-square-foot grocery store will display artwork of some of the region's notable features, including the Cedar Avenue Bridge, Lebanon Hills Regional Park and the Minnesota Zoo, according to a press release.
Under the company's Neighborhood Shares Program, 100% of unsold products that remain fresh will be donated on a daily basis to local food recovery organizations.
Trader Joe's operating hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.