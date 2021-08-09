Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's supermarket is under construction in Eagan at 2055 Cliff Road. The grocery store is being constructed in a portion of the Emagine Entertainment movie theater parking lot. 

 Photo by Christine Schuster

Trader Joe's is set to open its first grocery store in the south metro with a new supermarket under construction in Eagan. 

Plans for the grocery store along Cliff Road were approved last year, but the name of the retailer was not disclosed to city officials at the time. 

Rumors of an incoming Trader Joe's were confirmed this month with the Eagan City Council's approval of the company's off-sale liquor license. 

The California-based supermarket chain's current Twin Cities locations are in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and Shoreview. 

