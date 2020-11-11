Italian eats are now available for take-out under Whiskey Inferno's new "ghost kitchen" operation.
The Italian Butcher, a take-out only business known in the industry as a ghost kitchen or virtual restaurant, opened this week.
Restaurant owner Tony Donatell said they aim to support the community by serving meals the whole family enjoys.
Donatell, who lives in Savage with his family, said having kids at home for distance learning can make it especially tricky for families to decide, or agree on, what's for dinner.
"Italian Butcher really kind of puts it all together and makes something the entire family enjoys," he said.
Entrees currently on the menu include Tuscan-style braised beef short rib, lamb shank, chicken marsala, lasagna, spaghetti & meatballs, potato gnocchi mac & cheese and cheese manicotti.
Harder-to-pronounce dishes include pappardelle con chinghiale — a pasta with a wild boar meat sauce — and shrimp fra diavolo; a spicy shrimp dish in a charred tomato sauce.
Entrees are ordered in two- or four-serving portions. Two-serving portions range in price from $22-$36 and four-serving portions cost $42-$68.
The menu also includes appetizers, such as caprese and garlic cheese bread, and salads. For drinks, a list of wines, beers, Italian sodas are sangria kits can be ordered to-go.
Orders can be placed at www.theitalianbutcher.com or via DoorDash or Grubhub.
Donatell said the menu will continue evolving based on customer feedback.
Plans are already underway to add pizza soon, he said.
Whiskey Inferno is located at 14425 Highway 13 in Savage.