Savage has a new lab in town — and while it has a periodic table hung up on its wall and lab coats, the business isn’t doing science experiments.
Instead when people go to Savage’s newest business, Yogurt Lab customers will be able to experiment with different types of frozen yogurts and toppings.
Grant Reichardt, operations manager for the three locations and interim manager for the Savage location, said many customers at the Woodbury and Maple Grove said they wished there was another location.
“We were really hearing from the community that really wanted one in the south metro area,” Reichardt said.
Reichardt said there was a desire internally to expand for a while, so the company decided to open shop at to 5749 Egan Drive in Savage.
“It’s a great place, it’s a great community,” Reichardt said.
While many frozen yogurt shops or ice cream businesses charge either by the weight of what’s put in a cup or the amount of toppings, Yogurt Lab charges a flat fee for its three different sizes and customers can fill their cups to the rim if they choose.
Reichardt said the difference allows families to spend less usually than they would at competitors.
“It will be a little more friendly on the pocket for families,” Reichardt said.
In addition to having a focus on families, Reichardt said the company wanted to go with the “mad scientist theme,” which is evident when you walk around the shop.
For example, behind the checkout is a “periodic table of flavors” which lists all the different types of flavors the company can get from its supplier. Reichardt said the flavors are rotated about once a month.
The business is currently open from 12-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.