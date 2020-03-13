One of Camp Savage’s displaced cabins could become an environmental center under a plan being explored by city officials in Lakeville.
During World War II, nearly 6,000 Japanese-American servicemen were trained in Japanese military language at the schools at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling, according to the Japanese American Citizen League. Since the camp closed at the end of the war, its log cabins have slowly disappeared — and sometimes reappeared — around the Twin Cities.
Lakeville purchased the cabin home, located on the corner of 202nd Street and Holyoke Avenue, in 2008 to make way for a senior living development.
Gene Abbott, a longtime Savage City Council member and building official for the Lakeville, remembers the day the house was lifted up and moved to Ritter Farm Park. He and a team of Lakeville city staffers are studying what it would take to bring the cabin back to life there.
They’re preparing estimates this spring that will eventually go before the Lakeville City Council, Abbott said.
The cabin is structurally sound, he said, but there’s more to consider, such as how to construct an accessible entrance and put in plumbing.
Working with a historic building also poses questions about which building requirements should be waived in the name of historic preservation. For example, the cabin won’t meet the city’s current energy code without insulating the walls at the expense of showing off the original wood.
The task at hand is challenging, but it’s been done before.
The Staring Lake Observatory in Eden Prairie is also a repurposed Camp Savage cabin. That city acquired the building in 1973 from the homeowner, who purchased it back in 1946. It and opened as an outdoor center in 1988.
In downtown Savage, two cabin homes remain on the southwest corner of 125th Street and Joppa Avenue, according to Savage Mayor Janet Williams.
Another is located in Richfield on the southwest corner of 62nd and 14th Avenues.
Graduates from Camp Savage school served throughout the Pacific Theater and in Alaska, where they translated captured documents, monitored Japanese radio broadcasts, interrogated captured enemy soldiers and acted as translators with civilians, according to documents compiled by the Scott County Historical Society.
Before the language school, the 132-acre site just south of Highway 13 near Xenwood Avenue housed homeless men.
In a news clipping kept at the Savage library, an undated headline announces “Homeless Men’s Camp to Hum Again, Navy Recruits to be Housed at Savage.”