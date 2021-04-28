The history of Camp Savage will be featured in an upcoming episode of a Twin Cities PBS (TPT) television show.
The hour-long "Minnesota Experience" episode, entitled "Armed with Language," will be aired at 8 p.m. on May 17, according to TPT.
It'll feature the history of Camp Savage and Fort Snelling.
"Minnesota was home to a little-known military intelligence school during WWII that trained Japanese Americans be to translators," the episode description reads. "Primarily recruited from concentration camps on the West Coast, these men and women, served while many of their families remained imprisoned."
Their efforts are considered to have shortened the Pacific War by two years and saved possibly a million American lives.
Today, the site of Camp Savage may be visited in the 12000 block of Xenwood Avenue. Additional documents and artifacts are maintained in the Heritage Room at the Savage Public Library.