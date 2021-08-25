Pets of the southwest metro will have an opportunity to shine on the big screen during the Carver Scott Humane Society's upcoming Pet Film Festival.
The event, which aims to raise funds for the organization, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Veterans Park in Chaska.
“As a foster-based organization, we know the best place for animals is with a loving family,” said Stacy McDonald, executive director Carver Scott Humane Society, in a statement. “That’s why we focus on not only the adoption process, but also on providing financial support for animals whose families are temporarily unable to care for them.”
The Carver Scott Humane Society's upcoming film festival will highlight video submissions from local pet owners.
Submissions are accepted alongside a small donation; 1-3 videos may be submitted with a $6 donation and 4-6 videos may be submitted with a $12 donation.
Those who submit videos will be entered to win prizes at the festival.
Dorothy Grinolds, development manager with the Carver Scott Humane Society, said this year's film festival will be the first of its kind for the organization.
"We've done walks and things like that before, but we really wanted to something a little different," she said.
Grinolds said the event will focus on the joy pets bring to our lives, while also helping connect local residents and pets to the resources available at the Carver Scott Humane Society.
"We just want people to know we're here and here for them," she said.
See your pet on the big screen
Submissions are divided into seven categories; each category showcases a different aspect of the pet's personality.
According to the organization, the categories are described as the following:
- BFFs: Pets sleeping, playing or hanging out with their best friend(s), whether they be animal or human.
- Zzzz: Our companion animals spend most of their time sleeping while we are working for the weekend ... when we can take photos and videos of them sleeping.
- ADORBS: Pets being just plain adorable! We know that EVERY video could be submitted under this category, but sometimes you need to call out the cuteness.
- DERP: Your pet is a doofus and that's one of the many reasons you love her! Share them being silly or just plain ridiculous so that we can love them too!
- PARTY ANIMALS: Maybe your pet had a birthday party. Maybe your pet decided to party on his own while you went back to work.
- TRICKS: Besides being loveable and delightful, some pets have mad skillz. Let's see 'em!
- WHO'S A GOOD BOY/GIRL: Who's the vewwy bestest schmoopy ever?! YOU ARE! Did you know that you're the best and that I WUV you SOOOOO much? (you get the idea)
Events the day of the festival will including a screening of pet videos submitted by contestants, activities for kids, food trucks and more, according to CSHS.
Festival-goers will also have an opportunity to hear from a panel of foster families. Entry to the festival is free.
To learn more, visit carverscotthus.org or the CSHS Pet Film Festival & Fundraiser event page on Facebook.