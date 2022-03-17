A new cash bonus program aims to slow turnover and increase staffing levels in Scott County’s public safety departments amid a tightening labor market.
A pilot program approved by the Scott County Board of Commissioners this month will offer cash bonuses to new employees signing on to work as emergency dispatchers, corrections officers or deputies.
Last year, the county recorded a 29% turnover rate for deputies, according to county data. In addition, a forth of corrections officers left their job within the year.
“It used to be what we called cradle-to-grave employment,” said Lori Huss, the county’s employee relations director. “People stayed a lifetime of employment in these careers.”
In a presentation to the County Board March 1, Huss said labor market trends straining law enforcement agencies are expected to worsen.
“Minnesota, right now, is short nearly 800 officers,” she said.
A sharp decline in college enrollment figures also indicates the shortages will intensify in coming years, according to Huss. At Hibbing Community College, for example, student enrollment in the law enforcement program is down over 50%.
“Obviously, with the labor market the way that it is, we’re going to have to think and act in ways that we haven’t before,” said Scott County Commissioner Jon Ulrich.
While the Minnesota Legislature is considering several proposals to increase pay for cops, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said shortages in dispatch centers and jails are even more difficult to backfill.
Hennen said law enforcement agencies are often able to lend support and provide coverage to neighboring areas impacted by a staffing shortage or absence.
“The dispatch center and the county jail don’t have that flexibility,” he said. “It’s not as easy to just send somebody over and help out.”
Cash bonus
New hires eligible for the cash bonus program may earn up to $2,000.
The lump sum bonus payments may be awarded three times; a $500 hiring bonus, a $500 bonus at the end of one year and a $1,000 bonus after two years on the job.
All Scott County employees are eligible for the same bonus amounts if they refer an applicant who is later hired to one of the eligible public safety positions.
Employees may participate in the referral bonus program for up to five referrals. The pilot program adopted this month runs retroactively between Sept. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Re-organizing
In Carver County, over 10% of jobs are vacant within the Sheriff’s Office, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
While there’s no hiring or referral bonus program, a new agreement between the county and the deputies’ labor union increases wages to be more competitive in the metro market.
The current deputy wages in Carver County, between $39.25 and $42.35 an hour, are helping the county compete with metro police departments for public safety personnel, Kamerud stated, in an email to Southwest News Media.
A staffing re-organization within the Carver County Sheriff’s Office also aims meet organizational needs and balance the workload. The county eliminated the deputy sheriff positions and instead created a crime analyst position to help the Sheriff’s Office solve crimes.
The Sheriff’s Office is also utilizing mental health professionals to respond to increasing mental health calls rather than always sending a deputy.
“This has proven to be a much better utilization of our resources — so much so that I am looking to duplicate this process and add another mental health professional this year,” Kamerud wrote.
Attracting workers
In a March 15 interview, Hennen said retirements of long-time deputies last year drove the office’s high turnover rate.
“That was just an anomaly that we also knew was coming,” he said, adding other deputies left for police jobs and one staffer left law enforcement entirely.
The new cash bonus program seems to already be helping the county attract workers to historically short-staffed departments, such as the dispatch center, according to Hennen.
Recent advertisements of a dispatch center job featuring the bonus program drew over 90 applicants, he explained. A similar listing posted last summer only drew 18 applicants, none of whom were ultimately hired.
While the numbers show promise for the county’s cash bonus incentive, Hennen said other labor factors are likely also shaping the recent trends — many workers in industries challenged by the pandemic are looking to make a career change.
Counties, which are less nimble than the public sector, are hoping to find new ways to attract these workers.
“Everyone is trying to get a little more creative,” Hennen said.