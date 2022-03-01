CenterPoint Energy will begin work this spring to replace aging natural gas pipelines underneath the Minnesota River in Burnsville.
Over 10,000 feet of pipeline will be replaced under the river, lake and wetlands spanning between Burnsville and Bloomington, according to project plans approved by city officials last month.
Thomas Haider, a senior engineer with CenterPoint Energy, said the project connects to a broader pipeline replacement plan nearing completion in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
"We’ve been working over the last 10 years to upgrade all of the primary lines that serve our natural gas system between Fridley and Burnsville," Haider told the Burnsville Planning Commission at a meeting last month.
Approximately 10,600 feet of pipeline will be replaced along two existing pipelines in Burnsville, according to project documents.
The existing "Lyndale" pipeline marked for replacement was installed by Northern Natural Gas Company in 1953 — roughly a decade before Burnsville became a city.
CenterPoint Energy plans to replace approximately 3,200 feet of the Lyndale pipeline located on, and surrounding, the company's property in Burnsville, where the Dakota Station is located.
The longer "Nicollet" pipeline is also marked for the replacement.
Approximately 7,400 feet of pipeline will be replaced on the Nicollet line, which crosses underneath Black Dog Lake and the Minnesota River before connecting to Bloomington.
A special technique called horizontal directional drilling will be used to install new, 24-inch-diameter steel pipeline underneath the lake and river, according to Haider.
The same method will also be used to install 920 feet of new pipeline underneath a segment of the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Burnsville.
Existing pipelines replaced by new pipeline will be removed, according to project documents. Segments of abandoned pipeline will be filled with grout or a similar material and capped, in accordance with state and federal law.
Similar, smaller-scale replacement projects took place in Burnsville in 2012 and 2015. Work on the new pipelines is expected to begin this spring.